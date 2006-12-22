Pfizer debuts on-line R&D tracking site

Global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has launched an on-line site where the progress of compounds in its R&D pipeline will be made available to investors, plus the scientific and medical communities, and regularly updated.

The new site, says Pfizer, provides details of its "largest-ever pipeline and innovative research in cancer, heart disease, diabetes, neurological and infectious diseases, and many other disease areas. The site includes clinical programs from Phase I compounds to late-stage medicines under regulatory review plus recently-approved products." It is now available at: www.pfizer.com/pipeline.