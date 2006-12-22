Pfizer debuts on-line R&D tracking site

Global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has launched an on-line site where the progress of compounds in its R&D pipeline will be made available to investors, plus the scientific and medical communities, and regularly updated.
The new site, says Pfizer, provides details of its "largest-ever pipeline and innovative research in cancer, heart disease, diabetes, neurological and infectious diseases, and many other disease areas. The site includes clinical programs from Phase I compounds to late-stage medicines under regulatory review plus recently-approved products." It is now available at: www.pfizer.com/pipeline.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze