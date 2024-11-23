Pfizer Found Guilty In Adalat CC Case

A US federal court has ruled against Pfizer in its lawsuit with Miles, a unit of Germany's Bayer AG, concerning promotion of the companies' nifedipine products. The court found Pfizer guilty of making false and misleading comments about Miles' Adalat CC. Pfizer manufactures a nifedipine product called Procardia XL.

In October 1993, Pfizer sued Miles for false advertising and pricing claims and a misleading pharmacy-information program for Adalat CC. Miles promptly filed a counterclaim against Pfizer saying that it had made false and misleading statements about Adalat CC.

The verdict is the latest in a series of disputes between the companies. In April, Miles agreed to stop offering pharmacists in the USA a bounty to switch patients from Procardia XL to Adalat CC (Marketletter April 18).