Pfizer Rated First By Most Doctors

For the second year in a row, Pfizer has been rated first by US doctorsin nine specialty areas: general/family practitioners, internal medicine specialists, cardiologists, obstetricians/gynecologists, pediatricians, general surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, gastroenterologists and psychiatrists. The ratings are from pharmaceutical consulting firm Scott-Levin's Sales Force Structures & Strategies 1996. A total of 28 physician specialty groups were surveyed for the study.

New product launches, new indications and new formulations of existing drugs also helped Pfizer maintain the top spot among the nine core doctor specialty groups, it was noted. And Pfizer was also rated the top sales force by general practitioners for the second consecutive year.

Other leaders among the doctors' (according to their specialties) are: Merck & Co, internists, cardiologists and general surgeons; Wyeth, orthopedic surgeons; Ross, pediatricians; Astra-Merck, gastroenterologists; and Lilly, psychiatrists.