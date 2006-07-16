Pfizer's Zoloft launched in Japan, listed by NHI

The Japanese subsidiary of world drug giant Pfizer has launched its blockbuster selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Zoloft (sertraline HCl) in 25mg and 50mg tablets for the treatment of depression and panic disorder.

The drug, which was introduced on July 7, was added to the country's National Health Insurance list on June 1. With the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of generic forms of Pfizer's leading antidepressant, the drug is facing competition outside Japan (Marketletter July 10). In 2005, it generated US sales of over $2.5 billion and $3.26 billion worldwide.