Pfizer salesforce top with US physicians

For the sixth year running, Pfizer's pharmaceutical sales team has cometop of a Scott-Levin survey of US physicians. 33 physician specialty groups and other health care providers were surveyed for the report, with around 12,000 people in total being questioned.

Pfizer was followed by SmithKline Beecham in second place, while the American Home Product unit, Wyeth-Ayerst, came third. Merck & Co's sales force was fourth favorite in the survey, followed by Glaxo Wellcome and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Of nine key physician groups questioned, Pfizer was rated top by five of them: general/family practitioners, internists, cardiologists, pediatricians and general surgeons. In addition, the New York-based giant came first in the eyes of urologists, nephrologists, emergency medicine specialists, neurosurgeons, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.