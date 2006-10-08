Saturday 8 November 2025

Pfizer sets up UK distribution system

8 October 2006

The UK subsidiary of global drugs giant Pfizer says that it has teamed up with Britain's Alliance Boots, the country's largest drugstore chain, to secure its medicine supply chain by selling prescription medicines to UK pharmacists and dispensing doctors. The launch of the new distribution system, which will go live in March 2007, will allow Pfizer to take full responsibility for its drugs from the point at which they leave the company's manufacturing centers until they are sold to the people who dispense them, it says.

Olivier Brandicourt, managing director of Pfizer in the UK, commented: "we are deeply concerned with the current distribution system and increased incidence of counterfeit medicines in the UK supply chain. Our reforms will help secure our supply chain and reduce the risk of counterfeit medicines."

Counterfeiting is close to Pfizer's heart as its erectile dysfunction drug, Viagra (sildenafil), is said to be the product which has seen the most fakes come on the market.

