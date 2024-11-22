Pfizer Starts Ph III Trials Of TLC-D99

Two Phase III clinical trials in breast cancer patients have begun with TLC-D99 (liposomal doxorubicin), a product being jointly developed by The Liposome Company and Pfizer.

One trial will compare the product with conventional doxorubicin while the other will compare a combination of TLC-D99 plus cyclophosphamide to conventional doxorubucin plus cyclophosphamide. Both are intended to support a New Drug Application to use the agent as a first-line therapy for metastatic breast cancer.

The companies noted that while non-liposomal doxorubicin is one of the world's most widely-used chemotherapeutic agents, its usefulness is limited by side effects such as irreversible toxicity. Worldwide rights to the product have been licensed to Pfizer by TLC and product development is a joint responsibility.