Pfizer to launch generic version of Norvasc

Drug giant Pfizer says that it intends to make available a generic version of its market-leading antihypertensive Norvasc (amlodipine besylate), following the launch of a generic version of the drug by fellow USA-based firm Mylan Laboratories. Pfizer said that it would sell the product through its Greenstone subsidiary, but added that it will continue to market Norvasc. The news follows the US Court of Appeals reversal of a decision that initially upheld the drug major's patent (No 4,879,303; Marketletter March 23). Pfizer added that it will continue to pursue all legal remedies to protect the market for Norvasc through a six-month pediatric exclusivity period that expires at the end of September.