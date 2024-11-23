Pfizer To Pay Royalties to Bayer

The US Patent Office has granted a new patent to the German pharmaceutical and chemical company Bayer relating to composition of matter of nifedipine crystals with various surface areas as the active ingredient in a sustained-release formulation of nifedipine.

This means that US drug company Pfizer, which markets sustained-release nifedipine under license from Bayer as Procardia XL, its best-selling product, may be required to pay higher royalties to the German company.

Pfizer announced a strong performance in the second quarter of 1994 last week (see pages 4 and 5), but added a warning following the US Patent Office decision that for the full year earnings per share would be towards the bottom of the range of expectations.