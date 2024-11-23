Pfizer To Pay Royalties to Bayer

The US Patent Office has granted a new patent to the German pharmaceutical and chemical company Bayer relating to composition of matter of nifedipine crystals with various surface areas as the active ingredient in a sustained-release formulation of nifedipine.
This means that US drug company Pfizer, which markets sustained-release nifedipine under license from Bayer as Procardia XL, its best-selling product, may be required to pay higher royalties to the German company.
Pfizer announced a strong performance in the second quarter of 1994 last week (see pages 4 and 5), but added a warning following the US Patent Office decision that for the full year earnings per share would be towards the bottom of the range of expectations.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
