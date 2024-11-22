Pfizer To Work On Chinese Medicines

Pfizer and the Institute of Basic Theory at the China Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine have signed a three-year agreement to study traditional Chinese herbs as a source of potential new medicines.

Under the agreement, the Institute will collect, identify and archive plants which have been used in traditional Chinese medicine, and provide extracts which Pfizer will screen for activity against various disease targets. The Institute will receive a royalty on sales if an agent from this effort reaches the marketplace.

In addition, Pfizer will analyse the relative frequency of biological activity that will be observed during the screening of extracts from both traditional Chinese plants and randomly collected US plants. The company will share this information with the Institute.