Ph IIIb study shows benefits of extended Aranesp dosing

US biotechnology major Amgen says that data from two studies show that extended dosing of Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) is effective in increasing hemoglobin levels to the target level of 11 to 12 g/dL, reducing the need for red blood cell transfusions in patients with chemotherapy-induced anemia.

These Phase IIIb study data, which were presented at the American Society of Hematology's 48th annual meeting, held in Orlando, Florida, demonstrated that significantly more patients on 500mcg of Aranesp administered every three weeks in combination with intravenous iron achieved a hematopoietic response (hemoglobin equal or greater than 12 g/dL) compared to those on Aranesp 500mcg administered every three weeks in combination with standard iron administration (oral iron or no iron) (86% (n=200) versus 73% (n=196)).