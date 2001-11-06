Pharma and USA warned over TRIPs in lead-up to WTO ministerial meeting

Pharmaceutical companies were urged to reconsider the economics ofpursuing a strong enforcement approach to the World Trade Organization's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agreement, ahead of the WTO ministerial meeting in Doha, Qatar, November 9-13, at which drug patents were set to dominate.
With the industry's image already dented by the climb-down on the South African patent case (Marketletters passim), a further decline in its reputation could bring longer-term damage to profits, said analysts at business advisory firm KPMG.
While the industry must fully protect its positions in affluent markets, a more flexible attitude to patent law and enforcement in the poorest least-developed countries would have negligible impact upon the financial performance of leading companies, said John Morris, head of KPMG's European pharmaceuticals practice, who added that the public relations benefit of this could well outweigh the cost.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze