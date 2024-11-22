Pharma/Biotech JVs And Mergers More Appealing

Trends in two industries - pharmaceuticals and biotechnology - are combining to lead to the wave of mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical sector designed to cut costs and boost competitive positions, and the dramatic decrease in the ability of the biotechnology group to raise money has made collaboration between the two more and more appealing, according to a number of industry-watchers.
Many drug companies are trying to cut down on in-house research and development to cut fixed costs, according to Robert Esposito of KPMG Peat Marwick, who feels that alliances are going to pick up at a record pace as drug companies realize they have to do more in this area. Meanwhile, medical publisher Mary Anna Liebert notes that with investors less willing to take risks on promise, the entire biotechnology industry was able to raise only $1 billion through the stock market last year, down from $4 billion in 1992. And these collaborations are likely with American biotechnology companies because their science is the best, it was added.
Outside collaborations bring in needed science while providing flexibility, according to Michael Steinmetz, Hoffmann-La Roche's vice president of preclinical R&D. And it is easier to terminate a contract to invest money elsewhere than retraining in-house scientists for a change in direction, he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze