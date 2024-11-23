Pharma Flat At Akzo Nobel In 3rd Qtr

Pharmaceutical operating income at Akzo Nobel of the Netherlands was 190 million guilders ($112.2 million) in the third quarter of 1996, a marginal 1% increase on the year-earlier quarter. Turnover was ahead 3.1% to 962 million guilders.
The group said that the negative effects of last year's scientific debate on oral contraceptives (Marketletters passim), and the extra costs for new product launches at subsidiary Organon were offset by higher contributions from the veterinary unit, Intervet, and Diosynth, which specializes in raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry.
The third quarter also had additional costs associated with promising new product launches, such as fertility hormone Puregon (follitropin beta), and an antidepressant, Remeron (mirtazapine).
