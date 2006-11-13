Pharma funds tap-dancing penguins

An animated movie about a tap-dancing penguin has signed up for a marketing tie-up with Swiss drug major Roche, according to a report in the New York Times newspaper. Happy Feet stars the voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman.

Rob Donnell, the president of Brand Arc, the company that arranged the contract between Roche and Warner Brothers, the producers of the children's movie, said: "as far as I know, this is the first time a pharmaceutical company has partnered with the entertainment industry."