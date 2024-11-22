PHARMA INDUSTRY "COMMITMENT" TO UK

As the polling booths were closing for the UK general election last Thursday evening, David Godfrey, president of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry told guests at the ABPI's annual dinner in London that "it is vital that we quickly establish an understanding" with a "radically changed House of Commons."
It is important, he stressed, that there be an awareness of the contribution that the pharmaceutical industry can make both to health care and to the economic well-being of the country.....and especially that "it takes two to tango." It was a strange evening, in that ordinarily many senior politicians are guests at the event. Indeed, the Secretary of State for Health is normally invited to address the dinner, but on this occasion (with parliamentarians in their constituencies) it was left to an industrialist, Armin Kessler, president of European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries' Associations and chief executive of Hoffmann-La Roche (who will be reported next week), to do the honors.
Inevitably, said Mr Godfrey, the political climate has altered over the years, ranging from "good to reasonable, and sometimes reasonable to tolerable." But thankfully, he emphasized, "so far, not too intolerable." So despite a world in an economic trough and subject to enormous political upheavals, "it is pleasing to note that we continue to excel," which is "a reflection of our commitment to R&D and our marketing skills."
