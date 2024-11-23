Pharma Industry News From Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Trade Undersecretariat has said that prioritycountries for Turkish pharmaceutical exports in 1997 include Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Spain, as well as North Africa and the Middle East, reports EBA.
EBA also notes that Turkish and Nigerian government officials have agreed to increase cooperation between the two countries in the production and trading of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, during talks in Lagos, Nigeria, at the end of December.
And the Turco-Indian Business Council has said there are good opportunities for increased cooperation between Turkish and Indian companies in medicines production. They could also set up joint ventures within the European Union and the Central Asian Republics, it proposed.
