Pharma Mar: ET-743L, ECCO 8

- Phase I trials are scheduled to begin shortly on Pharma Mar's new anticancer agent, ecteinascidin-743, which is derived from a marine tunicate. This drug has a dissimilar structure to all other known cancer drugs and has shown broad activity against a wide range of tumor cell lines and animal xenografts, particularly ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers. The drug has a novel effect on the microtubule network in cells (unlike the effect seen with taxanes), and inhibits DNA, RNA and protein synthesis. The trials will be conducted in Europe and the USA, and an appropriate initial formulation (in 50mg vials) has been selected. Some hepatotoxicity has been observed, but this appears to be manageable with schedule modifications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze