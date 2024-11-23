Pharma Marketing Opportunities In Mid and East Europe

Marketing developments and the health care provision in many easternEuropean countries are quite encouraging, says a new report from Exmarket, a Germany-based market research group.
Exmarket estimates that the middle and east European pharmaceutical market is worth around $7-$8 billion at present, and will grow annually by almost 10% over the next five years. It notes that drugs are either free or substantially reimbursed, and most people are covered by state health care systems. Patient copayments have been introduced and the private sector is emerging in several countries.
1996 Market Turnover At Ex-Manufacturers' Prices Country $ Mill ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Bulgaria 100 Croatia 130 Czech Republic 750 Hungary 700 Poland 1,200 Romania 310 Russia 2,700 Slovak Republic 260 Slovenia 200 -----------------------------------------------------------------------
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze