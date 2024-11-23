Pharma Marketing Opportunities In Mid and East Europe

Marketing developments and the health care provision in many easternEuropean countries are quite encouraging, says a new report from Exmarket, a Germany-based market research group.

Exmarket estimates that the middle and east European pharmaceutical market is worth around $7-$8 billion at present, and will grow annually by almost 10% over the next five years. It notes that drugs are either free or substantially reimbursed, and most people are covered by state health care systems. Patient copayments have been introduced and the private sector is emerging in several countries.

1996 Market Turnover At Ex-Manufacturers' Prices Country $ Mill ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Bulgaria 100 Croatia 130 Czech Republic 750 Hungary 700 Poland 1,200 Romania 310 Russia 2,700 Slovak Republic 260 Slovenia 200 -----------------------------------------------------------------------