PHARMA OFFSETS SHARP FALL AT AKZO

The Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical group, Akzo, saw declines in 1991, but buoyant pharmaceuticals helped to offset poor results in the group's other sectors.
Sales for the year were 16.8 billion guilders ($9 billion), down 2.3% on the previous year. Net income declined 12.5% to 580 million guilders. However, net profit before extraordinary items in-creased slightly to 161.2 million in the final quarter of the year, a rise of 3.6%.
The health care products division made sales of just over 3 billion guilders, up 10.4%. The division's operating income grew 19.8% to 514 million guilders. R&D expenditure was said to have been maintained at the previous year's level. In terms of sales the health care products division is the group's smallest, but made the biggest contribution to earnings.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze