PHARMA OFFSETS SHARP FALL AT AKZO

The Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical group, Akzo, saw declines in 1991, but buoyant pharmaceuticals helped to offset poor results in the group's other sectors.

Sales for the year were 16.8 billion guilders ($9 billion), down 2.3% on the previous year. Net income declined 12.5% to 580 million guilders. However, net profit before extraordinary items in-creased slightly to 161.2 million in the final quarter of the year, a rise of 3.6%.

The health care products division made sales of just over 3 billion guilders, up 10.4%. The division's operating income grew 19.8% to 514 million guilders. R&D expenditure was said to have been maintained at the previous year's level. In terms of sales the health care products division is the group's smallest, but made the biggest contribution to earnings.