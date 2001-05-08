Friday 29 November 2024

Pharma profits well down at Orion

8 May 2001

Finland's Orion Group has posted net sales of 231 million euros ($205.6million) for the first quarter of 2001, down 2.5% on the like, year-earlier period, with profit before extraordinary items and taxes declining 49.5% to 17.7 million euros. Operating profit for Orion Pharma collapsed to 5 million euros from 23.1 million euros and sales fell 3.6% to 106.8 million euros, which the company said was principally due to weaker-than-expected international sales.

Orion said that it invested heavily in promoting Comtess/Comtan (entacapone) for Parkinson's disease, which had first-quarter revenues of 5.7 million euros (+38.9%) and the launch of Simdax (levosimendan) for acute decompensated heart failure. However, the latter's application has been withdrawn in seven major European states (Marketletter April 23).

Fareston selling well in Japan

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Enhertu added to China's health insurance plan
Biotechnology
Enhertu added to China's health insurance plan
29 November 2024
Biotechnology
More positive data for Shanghai’s Minghui
29 November 2024
Biotechnology
Beijing’s Allink secures $42 million in series A
29 November 2024
Biotechnology
Innovent updates on Sintbilo in China
29 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Denmark to permanently legalize medical cannabis
29 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Doxycycline risk not found but action on Veoza
29 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Formosa inks deal with Medvisis for clobetasol rights
29 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) is a leading pharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing life-changing therapies to patients suffering from CNS diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze