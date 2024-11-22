Pharma Resources Ups Stake In Sano

Pharmaceutical Resources is increasing its equity investment in Sano Corporation by $2.5 million from the $1 million original investment. The move is part of the company's strategic plan to rapidly broaden its product line and move into international markets. PR has also expanded its relationship to include distribution of Sano's generic products in South America, Canada, Israel and a right of first refusal in certain European countries.
Last year, PR entered into a 10-year exclusive licensing agreement with Sano for the US distribution of certain Sano generic drugs using transdermal delivery systems for a broad spectrum of therapeutic categories. Sano has so far submitted one Abbreviated New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration, and plans on submitting additional ANDAs by the end of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze