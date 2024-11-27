Pharma USA 2025

A leading meeting for commercial, marketing, medical affairs, patient engagement, RWE, market access and patient leaders.

The two day event offers a variety of means for networking and collaboration:

Hackathons offering a hyper-interactive session where attendees work as a team to hack strategic issues.

Workshops offering tailored sessions designed to address today's challenges, boost operational efficiency, and meet patients needs.

Roundtables offering valuable connections with industry leaders and potential partners.