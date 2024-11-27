Wednesday 27 November 2024

Pharma USA 2025

18 March 202519 March 2025
Pennsylvania, USAPennsylvania Convention Center
A leading meeting for commercial, marketing, medical affairs, patient engagement, RWE, market access and patient leaders.

The two day event offers a variety of means for networking and collaboration:

Hackathons offering a hyper-interactive session where attendees work as a team to hack strategic issues. 

Workshops offering tailored sessions designed to address today's challenges, boost operational efficiency, and meet patients needs.

Roundtables offering valuable connections with industry leaders and potential partners.

Alector AL002 INVOKE-2 Phase II Alzheimer’s trial misses goal
Biotechnology
Alector AL002 INVOKE-2 Phase II Alzheimer’s trial misses goal
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka submits NDA in Japan for bempedoic acid
27 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eckert & Ziegler gains European approval for Theralugand
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
PTC halts development of ALS drug after trial miss
27 November 2024
Biotechnology
More than $11 billion at stake in Arrowhead and Sarepta deal
26 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Roche CEO named as new president of IFPMA
26 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III data in narcolepsy from Axsome
26 November 2024

