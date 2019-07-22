A report from the RAPS Regulatory Conference Europe 2019

For our latest Special Report, Adriaan Fruijtier from CATS Consultants, gives an account of major talking points at one of the year’s major events in the calendar of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS), which took place in Brussels earlier in the summer.

Brexit

There was a lot of interest in this session. The first speaker was Marie-Helene Pinheiro, principal regulatory advisor at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), who spoke about the consequences of Brexit for the EMA and the products in the Centralized Procedure.