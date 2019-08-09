Challenges in expanding access to advanced healthcare technologies

Anthony Barron, principal of the life sciences practice of Charles River Associates, considers how to better position European healthcare systems to support innovation in a sustainable way, in an Expert View column.

Innovation in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostic and digital health technologies has transformed the way we deliver and manage treatments and organize healthcare systems. The challenges in uptake of integrated technologies may hinder patient access to new treatment options, potentially affecting patient outcomes and stifling innovation and commercial success in the European life sciences sector.

To better understand the factors that can limit access to transformative technologies, CRA consultants, in collaboration with members of the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU) recently analyzed these challenges and opportunities.