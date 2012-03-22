AbbVie selected as name for Abbott research-based spin out

Confirming its previous announcements on plans to split the US health care major, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) says that AbbVie will be the name of the new, independent research-based pharmaceutical company it expects to launch by the end of this year.

The naming of the new company is the latest milestone in the process that began in October 2011, when Abbott announced it would separate into two publicly-traded companies, one in diversified medical products and the other in research-based pharmaceuticals.

AbbVie, the research-based pharmaceutical company, will include Abbott's current portfolio of leading proprietary pharmaceuticals and biologics. The diversified medical products company, which will retain the Abbott name, will consist of Abbott's existing diversified medical products portfolio, including its branded generic pharmaceutical, devices, diagnostics and nutritional businesses. Both companies will be global leaders in their respective industries.