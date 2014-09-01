Ablynx out-licenses ozoralizumab for Greater China to Eddingpharm

Belgian drug developer Ablynx (Euronext Brussels: ABLX) has expanded its relationship with China’s Eddingpharm, by granting the latter an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to develop and commercialize Ablynx' anti-TNFa nanobody, ozoralizumab (ATN-103).

The license covers the mainland of the People's Republic of China, the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, and Taiwan, for all indications, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Ablynx revealed this morning.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eddingpharm will be responsible for the clinical development, registration and commercialisation in Greater China of anti-TNFa Nanobody therapeutics. Ablynx will have access to the clinical data generated by Eddingpharm to support potential licensing discussions in other geographic regions.



2 million-euro upfront payment