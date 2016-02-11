ABPI appoints new chief executive

The UK's Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has named Mike Thompson as its new chief executive.
Mr Thompson, who will take up his new role on March 1, leaves GlaxoSmithKline where he has held several senior positions during 20 years at the company. His most recent position was as senior vice president of global commercial strategy and platforms.
Prior to joining GSK, Mr Thompson worked for Unilever in its food and toiletries division.
