ABPI urges UK government to 'look to life sciences' to deliver growth

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has unveiled the government's spending plans for the coming year, including for National Health Service (NHS) funding, clinical research, and R&D.

Richard Torbett, chief executive of UK trade group the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI), reacted to the plans, which contained several key announcements for the pharmaceutical industry, including £3 billion ($4 billion) for the NHS recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

"A time of huge economic uncertainty but also at a time when new vaccines from the pharmaceutical industry and its partners are offering the world hope"“Today’s Spending Review was delivered at a time of huge economic uncertainty but also at a time when new vaccines from the pharmaceutical industry and its partners are offering the world hope of a way out of the pandemic,” he said.