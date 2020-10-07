Sunday 24 November 2024

ABPI pleads for non-coronavirus trials to restart in UK

7 October 2020
The UK needs a new strategy to restart non-coronavirus research, says the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI).

This is despite the UK actually leading the rest of Europe in early-stage clinical research, according to data published by the ABPI in its second annual report on the state of drug trials in the UK.

But trials were paused earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, so the ABPI wants the UK to adopt a strategy to restart non-COVID-19 research safely and sustainably, in what the trade group sees as the first critical step in the journey to recovery following the epidemic.

