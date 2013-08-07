Sunday 24 November 2024

Afinitor disappoints in advanced liver cancer Ph III study

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2013

Results of a global Phase III study showed that Afinitor (everolimus) did not extend overall survival compared to placebo in patients with locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after progression on or intolerance to sorafenib (Bayer’s Nexavar), said the drug’s maker, Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

"While we are disappointed with these results, Novartis remains committed to studying everolimus through a robust research and development program to address unmet needs in different types of cancer," said Alessandro Riva, global head of oncology development and medical affairs, Novartis Oncology. "To date, Afinitor has proven efficacy in a number of tumor types, including hormone receptor positive advanced breast cancer, advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and advanced renal cell carcinoma," he noted.

Afinitor, approved in the USA and European Union across five indications, continued to grow across markets, Novartis said along with its most recent financial results (The Pharma Letter July 17), noting that sales grew 77% (at constant exchange rates) to $308 million in the second quarter of 2013, and 94% to $611 million in the first half of the year. .

