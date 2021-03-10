Alarm bells over FDA inspections backlog

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has called on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address a backlog in inspections that has been worsened by the pandemic.

A halt on non-mission-critical foreign and domestic inspections led to the number of drug establishment inspections the agency carried out in 2020 dropping to less than half what it was in the previous two financial years, according to a GAO report.

'Inspections failed to keep up'