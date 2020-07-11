FDA prepares for resumption of domestic inspections

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that has been thoughtfully and deliberately determining the safest and most appropriate time to resume prioritized domestic inspections of FDA-regulated facilities and other associated activities since we first announced postponement in March.

At this time, it is working toward the goal of restarting on-site inspections during the week of July 20.

The White House Guidelines for Opening Up America Again are providing a roadmap for optimizing operations and new work arrangements, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for protecting workplace exposures to COVID-19 in non-healthcare settings.