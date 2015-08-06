Allergan posts 2nd-qtr loss on acquisition-related charges

Ireland-incorporated drugmaker Allergan (NYSE: AGN) today reported continued exceptional performance with net revenue increasing 116% to $5.76 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2015. Shares fell 2% to $329.86 in recent premarket trading.
On a non-generally-accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, diluted earnings per share increased 29% to $4.41. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $4.38 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, on a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss of $243.1 million, or $0.80 per share, compared to GAAP net profit of $48.7 million, or per diluted share of $0.28 in the prior year period.
GAAP results were impacted by amortization, in-process research and development impairments, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition accounting valuation related expenses and severance and integration costs associated with acquired businesses, mainly the acquisitions of Allergan by forerunner Actavis in March 17, 2015 and Forest Laboratories in July 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze