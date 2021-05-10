Almirall closes 8% higher as sales beat estimates

Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (BME: ALM) closed 8% higher on Monday after presenting its first quarter 2021 financial results.

Total revenue for the quarter reached 222.5 million euros ($270 million), higher than had been expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv, with core net sales up 5% on the same period in 2020 at 215.4 million euros.

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 68 million euros, a 46% rise.