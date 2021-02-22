Almirall's 2020 slump confirmed amid Aczone competition

The challenges faced by Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) during 2020 were laid bare as the company presented its annual financial results on Monday.
Revenues were 10% lower than in 2019, at 814.5 million euros ($989.4 million), a drop blamed on generic competition to the acne drug Aczone (dapsone) and the impact of COVID-19.
"All of the ingredients to grow our core business in the coming years"Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped nearly 22%, to 238.3 million euros, although this figure and the sales results were as Almirall had anticipated in its guidance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze