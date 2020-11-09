Almirall mitigates pandemic damage as CEO prepares to depart

Spanish drugmaker Almirall (BME: ALM) closed 6% higher on Monday after presenting its latest financial results.
The dermatology company’s total revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were 621.6 million euros ($734 million), down 9% on a year ago, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 20% to 189. 6 million euros.
Impacts on sales were blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic and the genericization of Aczone (dapsone).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze