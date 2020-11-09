Almirall mitigates pandemic damage as CEO prepares to depart

Spanish drugmaker Almirall (BME: ALM) closed 6% higher on Monday after presenting its latest financial results.

The dermatology company’s total revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were 621.6 million euros ($734 million), down 9% on a year ago, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 20% to 189. 6 million euros.

Impacts on sales were blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic and the genericization of Aczone (dapsone).