Patient-friendly psoriasis cream finds EU launch partner

Spanish dermatology firm Almirall (ALM: MC) has inked a deal with Denmark’s MC2 Therapeutics, gaining exclusive European rights to commercialize Wynzora (calcipotriene/betamethasone dipropionate) in plaque psoriasis.
Copenhagen-based MC2 has developed a novel topical approach to delivering the drug, dubbed PAD, which it believes can improve delivery and efficacy, as well as offering a better patient experience.
In Phase III trials comparing Wynzora with Taclonex (calcipotriene/betamethasone dipropionate), a rival topical suspension developed by LEO Pharma, the therapy scored highly on treatment success and patient-reported treatment convenience.
