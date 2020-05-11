Almirall revenue rises but unsure on guidance amid pandemic

Spanish drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) looked set to close trading on Monday at around 5% lower in the stock market.

The dermatology specialist had announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 during Monday morning, and its revenues and earnings were both higher than a year ago.

Almirall’s revenue for the quarter was 247.3 million euros ($267.7 million), a 7% jump on the same period in 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 88.3 million euros, up 10%.