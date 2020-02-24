Almirall announces plans for Seysara in China

On the day that the company presented its annual financial results, Almirall (ALM: MC) has announced a license agreement for Seysara (sarecycline) in China.

The Spanish drugmaker has already been commercializing the acne drug for more than a year in the USA, where it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October 2018.

Seysara has been developed by US biopharma firm Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PRTK) and was picked up by Almirall when it acquired Allergan’s US dermatology brands.