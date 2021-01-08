Alteogen grants Intas rights to ALT-B4

South Korean company Alteogen (Kosdaq: 196170) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals.

The deal relates to ALT-B4, Alteogen’s novel hyaluronidase - derived using the Hybrozyme technology – to develop and commercialize two products.

Under the terms of the deal, Alteogen has granted worldwide rights, except for a few Asian countries, for Intas to develop two products in combination with ALT-B4.