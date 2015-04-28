Amgen’s metastatic melanoma drug not suitable for accelerated approval, say FDA staff

USA-based Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) marketing application for talimogene laherparepvec (T-Vec) currently does not support it being reviewed under an accelerated approval pathway, according to briefing documents prepared by agency staff released ahead of the US Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee meeting tomorrow.
Documents for the Joint Meeting of the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee and Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee looked at the drug’s Biologics License Application (BLA), the primary evidence of effectiveness of talimogene laherparepvec comes from Study 005/05. In this randomized, Phase III study, subjects who received talimogene laherparepvec had a statistically significant higher durable response rate, including complete or partial response maintained for at least six months, compared with subjects who received control (GM-CSF) (15.6% versus 1.4%; p < 0.0001). Amgen has applied to have the investigational oncolytic immunotherapy cleared for the injectable treatment of regionally or distantly metastatic melanoma.
The document stated: “However, it was unclear whether talimogene laherparepvec administration was also associated with improvement in overall survival. With regard to safety, the most common treatment-emergent adverse events associated with talimogene laherparepvec were fatigue, chills, pyrexia, nausea, influenza-like illness, and injection-site pain. Serious adverse events associated with talimogene laherparepvec included cellulitis, impaired wound healing, and immune-mediated disease (eg, glomerulonephritis). Shedding data were limited. The applicant has proposed a pharmacovigilance plan to collect post-marketing safety data.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze