Amryt and Swixx sign another distribution deal

Anglo-Irish rare diseases specialist Amryt Pharma (LSE: AMYT) today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Swixx BioPharma, appointing the Baar, Switzerland-based firm as exclusive distributor of Lojuxta (lomitapide) across 17 jurisdictions in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

This agreement follows on from Amryt’s appointment in June 2020 of Swixx as exclusive distributor of Myalepta (metreleptin) across the CEE territories.

Lojuxta is a treatment for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), the rare, life-threatening, genetic cholesterol disorder.