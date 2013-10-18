Anacor Pharma awarded $100 million damages

Anacor Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ANAC) says that the arbitrator appointed to resolve its dispute with Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX: VRX), successor in interest to Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences (DPS), has issued an Interim Final Award in favor of Anacor, awarding the company $100 million in damages as well as all costs of the arbitration and reasonable attorney’s fees.
The parties may apprise the arbitrator of any issues not resolved in the Interim Final Award order within ten days, and responses to any such submission are due within fifteen days of the date of the Interim Final Award. If no submissions are made, this Interim Final Award will become final.
Background to the arbitration
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze