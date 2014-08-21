Animal data show positive results in Marburg virus with Tekmira’s LNP

Canadian RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics developer Tekmira Pharmaceuticals (TSX: TKM) has highlighted the publication of data in a peer-reviewed scientific journal which reports positive results in an animal model of Marburg virus infection enabled by Tekmira's lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology.
Tekmira, along with its collaborators at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, USA, published data demonstrating complete protection of nonhuman primates against lethal Marburg virus-Angola hemorrhagic fever (MARV-Angola) when treatment began even up to three days following infection. The study appears in the August 20, 2014 edition of the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Research offers hope in the Ebola setting
