Aqilion sheds portfolio company Glactone Pharma

Swedish life science company Aqilion says it is selling its entire stake in portfolio company Glactone Pharma to Daniel Lifveredson Invest.

While not revealing the actual purchase price for the company, Aqilion says it is divided into a smaller amount as initial payment at the time of takeover and additional payments based on Glactone’s future performance.

Aqilion is a Swedish life science company that identifies unique pharmaceutical projects at an early phase in the drug discovery process and develops them in preparation for clinical trials.