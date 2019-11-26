Saturday 23 November 2024

Asahi Kasei to buy Veloxis for $1.3 billion

Pharmaceutical
26 November 2019
Japanese drugmaker Asahi Kasei Pharma (TYO: 3407) has agreed to buy Denmark-headquartered company Veloxis Pharmaceuticals (CPH: VELO).

The acquisition, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is valued at $1.3 billion and is part of Asahi Kasei’s drive to become a global health care company.

Veloxis is a spin-out from the Danish drugmaker Lundbeck (LUND: CO) with an office in the USA. Its lead product is Envarsus XR (tacrolimus), a once-daily immunosuppressive drug to help prevent organ rejection in people who have had a kidney transplant.

