Asahi Kasei files complaint against Endo over Xiaflex supplies

Japanese drugmaker Asahi Kasei Pharma (TYO: 3407) has filed a complaint requesting a preliminary injunction against Endo Ventures Limited and Endo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENDP) to require Ireland-incorporated Endo to continue to supply the company with Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum), for the treatment of Dupuytren’s contracture.

The matter was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on September 30, said Asahi Kasei, whose shares rose 3.3% to $20.41 following the announcement on Monday.

Asahi Kasei has a long-term development, commercialization and supply agreement with Endo which requires Endo to exclusively supply the company with the pharmaceutical in Japan. Until now, Endo has supplied the drug to the Asahi Kasei which has been selling Xiaflex in Japan under the supply agreement.