Ashland Specialty Ingredients opens new pharma center in Wilmington, Delaware

Ashland Specialty Ingredients, the commercial unit of Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH), has opened a new pharma center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, which will focus on drug development and bioavailability enhancement.

The facility also offers formulation and contract development for solid dispersions and oral solid-dosage forms. Capabilities include spray drying, hot-melt extrusion and potent-compound processing suites to support early-stage proof-of-concept studies.

Luis Fernandez-Moreno, president of Ashland Specialty Ingredients, said: “A key commitment is to be close to our customers. One way of accomplishing this is by investing in leading-edge facilities and laboratories. These investments help drive growth by enabling us to deliver innovative solutions to customers and improve our competitive position. With this facility, we will provide our North American customers with unparalleled expertise and service in enhancing their pharmaceutical formulations.”