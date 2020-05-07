Assessing the long-term impact of COVID-19 on clinical research

By Angela De Martini, Dean Lockhead, Leandra Plappert, and Elizabeth Rountree, of Life Sciences Practice, CRA

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many life sciences companies due to a wide range of factors including impaired access to the healthcare system, travel restrictions, new guidance from regulatory agencies, and a shift in healthcare resources to fighting the pandemic.

As a result, many companies around the world conducting clinical research have been forced to change trial protocols, delay trial recruitment and progress, and rethink timelines for regulatory submissions, approvals, and product launches.